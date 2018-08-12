Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx - You’ve heard of the TriBeCa Film Festival and the Sundance Film Festival, but how about the Concourse Film Festival?

One of the first ever film festivals in the Bronx showcases both the music and film making talents of people who live and work in the borough -- from Chayi of Chiboogie music to Jovonne, a 16-year-old, 11th grader who writes her own songs.

“She is so talented, trying to find her own voice,” Joe Hill, the host of the festival told PIX11.

The first Concourse Film Festival was located at The Point in Hunts Point and it’s the brainchild of 31-year-old filmmaker Luis “Macho” Miranda, who created a three minute short called 'That One Day' about domestic violence, which played at the festival.

“There’s a stigma with the Bronx, but there is so much culture here,” Luis “Macho” Miranda, the founder of the festival, told PIX11. “The Bronx could be a hub for the arts,” he added.

The culinary talents of Crystal Viera were also on display here at the film festival with chocolate covered Oreos, pretzels, strawberries and marshmallows along with Hennessy infused cupcakes.

PIX11 asked what’s the secret to these beautiful, chocolate covered Oreos?

Ms. Viera, the founder of Crystals Sweets, laughed and said, “It’s my secret recipe. I can’t give that out.”

But it’s the nine films featured in this festival including one about zombies made by students from Bronx Studio School for Writers and Artists who are the stars of the day as well as the borough of the Bronx itself.

“You have so many buildings, the architecture, the art history going on for days,” Alex Rivera, another filmmaker told PIX11.

“This is the first of many, many events, especially here in Hunts Point,” he added.

Click the link for more information about the festival. .