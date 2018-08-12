NJ residents recovering after torrential rains triggered widespread flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLE FALLS, NJ — The Mieses Ferrari family gathered in what used to be their spacious backyard on Cedar Grove Road Little Falls, still in disbelief that the torrential rains that caused the Peckman River to swell also swallowed up 25 percent of their property out back, including a swing set, a large tree and a wooden shed.

“We lost 15 feet of our backyard,” Sergio Ferrari, floodwater victim, told PIX11.

In nearby Cedar Grive, the owner of Nick Matthews salon and spa, couldn’t believe the wall of water that seriously damaged her 25-year-old business on Route 23.

The water rose seven feet in the basement.

“It was total devestation,” Maria Avolio, Nick Matthews salon owner, told PIX11. All throughout Cedar Grove and Little Falls, crews were busy cleaning up.

At the Route 46 Jeep dealership, where dozens and dozens of cars literally floated away, they were trying to assess the damage and so were homeowners including Kimberly Celentano.

“It was the worst I’ve seen in 13 years and the water came up so quickly,” Celentano, a Little Falls resident, told PIX11.

Many Little Falls residents are now saying something must be done to keep the Peckman River from overflowing its banks and into their homes.

“Maybe they could dredge it or put concrete blocks,” Skylar Cooper, a Little Falls resident, told PIX11 News.

There will be a meeting at Cedar Grove Municipal Building for homeowners to talk about flood damage Monday night at 7:30.