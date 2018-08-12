News Closeup: Inside NYC’s gang problem; tips on personal finance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The recent murder of a 15-year old Bronx boy known as “Junior” at the hands of a violent street gang has brought focus to the prevalence of street gangs in New York City.

PIX11’s Jay Dow joins Marvin to talk about the problem, from how young people are recruited into gangs to some new, community based efforts to intervene. We hear what Jay learned while reporting from a part of the city where the concentration of street gangs is especially high.

Baby Boomers are filing for bankruptcy and millennials are getting out of college with record amounts of debt.

We hear from personal financial expert Jordan Goodman on how best to manage your money, your mortgage, credit reports and debt while navigating a new tax filing system and other economic challenges.