Flash flood warning issued for parts of Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau County

A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of Brooklyn and Queens until 3 p.m. and in Nassau County until 2:30 p.m.
Downpours have developed and rainfall rates in some areas are well over 1 to 2 inches per hour.
The National Weather Service recommends you follow the following flash flood safety tips:
- Do not drive in flooded roads
- Do not drive through flowing water
- Follow a ‘turn around, don’t drown’ approach in flooded areas
- Do not try to walk, swim, or play in flood waters
PIX11’s Michael Leona contributed to this report.