Flash flood warning issued for parts of Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau County

A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of Brooklyn and Queens until 3 p.m. and in Nassau County until 2:30 p.m.

Downpours have developed and rainfall rates in some areas are well over 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Flash Flood Warning including Queens County, NY until 3:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/T5nqT7Q6ew — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) August 12, 2018

Flash Flood Warning including Hempstead NY, Levittown NY, West Babylon NY until 2:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/Fm5KqH0qN3 — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) August 12, 2018

The National Weather Service recommends you follow the following flash flood safety tips:

Do not drive in flooded roads

Do not drive through flowing water

Follow a ‘turn around, don’t drown’ approach in flooded areas

Do not try to walk, swim, or play in flood waters

For more tips click here.

PIX11’s Michael Leona contributed to this report.