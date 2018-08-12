WATCH PIX11 SPECIAL: Gangland NYC

Flash flood warning issued for parts of Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau County

Posted 1:17 PM, August 12, 2018, by , Updated at 01:30PM, August 12, 2018

A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of Brooklyn and Queens until 3 p.m. and in Nassau County until 2:30 p.m.

Downpours have developed and rainfall rates in some areas are well over 1 to 2 inches per hour.

The National Weather Service recommends you follow the following flash flood safety tips:

  • Do not drive in flooded roads
  • Do not drive through flowing water
  • Follow a ‘turn around, don’t drown’ approach in flooded areas
  • Do not try to walk, swim, or play in flood waters

For more tips click here.

PIX11’s Michael Leona contributed to this report. 