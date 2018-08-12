First responder describes what she saw as she rushed to help passengers of overturned bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ — The first paramedic on the scene of Saturday evening’s overturned bus thought things would be much worse.

Alicia Micozzi of Maryland City, Maryland was driving to Massachusetts to see family. She was a few hundred feet away from the bus when she heard a loud “bang.”

“As I look up to get an idea of where this crash came from, this school bus was airborne,” Micozzi said. “It flipped, and before it even hit the ground, I was out the door on the phone with the state troopers.”

The bus was returning to Newark from a city-sponsored picnic event at the Black Bear Lake Country Club— roughly half the passengers were children and teenagers.

“What I was imagining as I was running to the scene in my head was a major, major incident with multiple traumatic injuries,” Micozzi said.

Incredibly, everyone was relatively OK, considering what happened. Authorities said 36 people were transported to area hospitals, half children or teens, all in stable condition.

Micozzi said she and other volunteers, including training and untrained people who stopped, focused on getting everyone to safety, controlling traffic and immobilizing the injured until local first responders arrived.

“Everybody just worked together the best they could,” she said. “Civilians were taking orders. it was beautiful, hectic, but it worked our really, really well.”

Micozzi also directed crash investigators to witnesses.

Those witnesses told investigators a white car bounced off the guard rail, which sent it swerving in front of the bus, causing the crash. The white car kept going.

Investigators are working to determine the official cause of the crash, but weather likely planed a role.