2 adults killed, children seriously injured in Long Island car crash

BRENTWOOD, NY — Two people were killed and five others – including children – were injured in a Sunday crash in Brentwood, police said.

Olvin Jimenez, 39, lost control of his car, crossed into the northbound lane on Crooked Hill Roll and collided with an SUV, officials said. He and front seat passenger Erica Jimenez-Mejia, 39, were killed in the crash just before 2 p.m.

Two children, ages two and ten, were seriously injured in the crash, police said. They were in the back seat of the car driven by Jimenez.

The 21-year-old driver of the SUV along with the 17 and 73-year-old passengers were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Suffolk County Police have asked anyone with information about the crash to call 631-854-8352.