Suspect arrested after Midtown subway stabbing: police

NEW YORK — Police say a man was stabbed on a subway train under midtown Manhattan overnight, and a suspect is under arrest.

It happened shortly after midnight Sunday on an E train at or near the Lexington Avenue/53rd Street station.

Police say the two riders were arguing when the suspect took out a knife and stabbed the victim.

Police say the 29-year-old victim was wounded in the torso and has been taken to a hospital. He’s expected to survive.

A 21-year-old Queens man has been arrested on assault and other charges. He’s awaiting arraignment.