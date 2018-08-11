VIDEO: Two gunmen sought in Bronx shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT EDEN, the Bronx– Police are searching for two gunmen wanted in connection with an assault in the Bronx, police said Saturday.

The two men were seen on surveillance footage running toward a victim with handguns drawn in plain sight then firing the weapons.

The incident happened on Saturday, August 4, just after midnight in front of 1356 Cromwell Ave.

Police said the men approached a 27-year-old victim and displayed handguns then fired them.

The victim was struck one time in his left leg. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).