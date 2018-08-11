Torrential rain cause major flight delays

JAMAICA, Queens–The Bishko family of Manhattan are living proof that the torrential rains we received throughout the day wreaked havoc at area airports.

They were taking what they thought would be a simple morning flight from Salt Lake City to JFK, but no.

“We flew to Kennedy, then they sent us back to Detroit to wait until we could land at JFK,” Marie Bishko, a delayed traveler, told PIX11.

“We had nine hours of delays,” she added.

Throughout the day, the highest number of arriving flight cancellations or delays was at LaGuardia, a whopping 54 percent, Newark Liberty saw 48 percent delays and JFK had 43 percent delays.

As for departing flights, LaGuardia, once again, led the pack in flight delays and cancellations with 61 percent, Newark Liberty’s 59 percent is a close second and JFK comes in a distant third at 46 percent.

“We had so many delays and then we get here and find out connecting flight is canceled,” Eleftheria Kerpelis, a weary traveler, told PIX11.

“They wanted us to fly to Boston but with two kids, we’re exhausted,” she added.

This family, after a long and grueling flight from Athens, couldn’t complete their journey to Pittsburgh.

“They told us there is another flight at 9:45 a.m., weather permitting,” Kerpelis said.