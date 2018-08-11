Teen gunman who fired into NYC crowd charged charged with attempted murder: police

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — The teen gunman that fired into a crowd late Friday night and was shot by officers when he didn’t drop his weapon has been charged, police said.

The 15-year-old has been charged with attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal use of a firearm.

Assistant Chief David Barrere of the NYPD says police were summoned to disperse a disorderly group in Far Rockaway, Queens late Friday. He says two officers saw a man firing a gun toward the dispersing crowd.

Police say the officers ordered the gunman to drop his weapon. When he did not drop the gun, they fired at him, striking him several times.

The teenage suspect is in stable condition at a hospital. His name has not been released. A Smith and Wesson handgun was recovered at the scene.

The two officers were taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

40.599893 -73.744844