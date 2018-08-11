Strong summer storm causes major damage around New Jersey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW, New Jersey– Residents of the Fairview Gardens apartments in Fairview, New Jersey spent Saturday evacuating from their homes.

A retaining wall collapsed Saturday morning behind the complex, prompting the evacuation.

On Thursday, a handful of apartments had to evacuate because of a sinkhole in the front of the property.

"I was sleeping," said Michael Guardino, who was evacuated from his basement apartment on Thursday. "It woke me up out of bed with rain coming down on me in my bed."

"They told us once it starts raining, you've got to move out quick...you've gotta go," said Brenda Garcia.

On I-80 West in Hackensack, traffic slowed to a crawl as drivers navigated through massive puddles on the roadway.

On I-80 in Fairlawn, drivers stalled out in floodwaters and slid off the road. "It was real," said Juwan Woodfin, whose delivery truck slid off of the interstate.

"It felt like a hurricane. It was hurricane rain."

Around 5:30 Saturday evening, in the midst of the rain storm, a school bus flipped on its side during a hit-and-run accident.

The City of Newark said the bus was heading back to Newark from the 4th Annual Mayor's Family Reunion/PIcnic at the Black Bear Lake Country Club in Millstone.

The city says 36 people were taken to area hospitals for injuries. No one was killed.