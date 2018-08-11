SEE IT: Floodwaters sweep cars away from dealership

LITTLE FALLS, New Jersey– Stunning social media video shows several cars being swept away by floodwaters in New Jersey.

Flash fooding and heavy rain pummeled the Passaic Valley area Saturday afternoon.

The vehicles drifted off of a Chrysler Jeep Dodge dealership located at 1655 US Highway 46 in Little Falls, according to Woodland park officials.

The Peckman River, located near the vehicle dealership, reportedly overflowed its banks, which caused flash flooding in the area.

Facebook user Miguel Galo posted the viral video Saturday, which garnered more than 1 million views and counting.