School bus filled with children and adults overturns on NJ Turnpike

NEW JERSEY— A school bus overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike while carrying dozens of children and adults, police said Saturday.

Bus crash NB on the @NJTurnpike at milepost 79.9. Lanes closures in both the local and express lanes. Tprs. on scene investigating. Still determining injuries to occupants of bus. No additional information available at this time. Will provide updates when available. #alert — NJSP - State Police (@NJSP) August 11, 2018

According to police, the accident happened around 5:45 p.m. in the Northbound lanes near milepost 79.9 of the New Jersey Turnpike in East Brunswick.

42 people, both children and adults were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. At this time, there are no serious injuries or fatalities, police said.

Commuters who witnessed the scene tweeted photos which showed emergency responders and passengers aiding multiple people.

Overturned school bus on the NJ Turnpike as of 5:35 pm, say a prayer and thank god for life everyday. pic.twitter.com/oCVpiuZAQY — katie (@katiie_keehner) August 11, 2018

Twitter user @NaeDavy tweeted what she witnessed:

We were on the car/bus/truck northbound side on the turnpike, and suddenly the bus just flipped over one or two times from the middle lane and ended up in the left lane. Didn’t see any other vehicles involved. Everyone stopped their cars & people started running towards the bus to help. They were able to open the emergency exit in the back and also the regular door in the front. Could see injured children coming out/being taken out of the front door. It looked like a lot of the people running to help were parents of the kids.

There is no word on what caused the accident.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed.