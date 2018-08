STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A civilian was seriously injured when a crane overturned in Staten Island Saturday morning, authorities said.

Authorities said a male was transported to a hospital with a leg injury.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene near Wilhelmsen Ship Services at 200 Edgewater St. in Staten Island.

#FDNY members are operating on scene of an overturned crane, 200 Edgewater St #StatenIsland. There is one serious injury to a civilian reported. FDNY #HazMat is offloading 20-30 gallons of diesel fuel. (Photo cred: @nycemergencymgt) pic.twitter.com/6DsIwe9BDo — FDNY (@FDNY) August 11, 2018

