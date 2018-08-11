Officers shoot teen gunman who fired into NYC crowd: police

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — Police say a 15-year-old gunman fired into a crowd in New York City and was shot by officers when he didn’t drop his weapon.

Assistant Chief David Barrere of the NYPD says police were summoned to disperse a disorderly group in Far Rockaway, Queens late Friday. He says two officers saw a man firing a gun toward the dispersing crowd.

Police say the officers ordered the gunman to drop his weapon. When he did not drop the gun, they fired at him, striking him several times.

The teenage suspect is in stable condition at a hospital. His name has not been released. A Smith and Wesson handgun was recovered at the scene.

The two officers were taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

At 11pm, two officers responded to a large disorderly group and saw a male firing a gun into a crowd. The officers then gave multiple verbal commands to the male to drop the firearm. The officers fired at the male striking him several times. This investigation remains ongoing. pic.twitter.com/UENkeCn8Px — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 11, 2018