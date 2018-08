Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This was the Summer of Junior. His savage murder, captured on video, forced all of us to confront gang violence. In this special, we are detailing the city's long history of gang activity.

We profile former gang members and the innocent victims of gang violence. "Gangland NYC" also looks at the social media methods gangs are using to recruit new members and the culture of gangs born in the jail system.

PIX11 also examines the fight against gangs by the NYPD and ATF at the street level.