Flash flood warning issued for parts of tri-state area

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flash flood warning for parts of the tri-state area until 10:15 Saturday morning.
The counties under warning are:
- Southern Fairfield County southern Connecticut
- Hudson County in northeastern New Jersey
- Eastern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey
- Westchester County in southeastern New York
- Queens County in southeastern New York
- Bronx County in southeastern New York
- Kings County in southeastern New York
- Rockland County in southeastern New York
- Manhattan County in southeastern New York
The NWS recommends you follow the following flash flood safety tips:
- Do not drive in flooded roads
- Do not drive through flowing water
- Follow a ‘turn around, don’t drown’ approach in flooded areas
- Do not try to walk, swim, or play in flood waters
For more tips click here.
Through the weekend rainfall amounts could climb to around 1-2 inches. While it is not expected to be an all-out washout with continuous rain, torrential downpours will be expected from time to time which will lead to the flooding.
Then rain chance does not end on Sunday. It will remained unsettled heading into early next week with more showers expected. It looks to settle down for the latter half, but temperatures are expected to climb once again to possible hit 90 degrees.