Flash flood warning issued for parts of tri-state area

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flash flood warning for parts of the tri-state area until 10:15 Saturday morning.

The counties under warning are:

Southern Fairfield County southern Connecticut

Hudson County in northeastern New Jersey

Eastern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey

Westchester County in southeastern New York

Queens County in southeastern New York

Bronx County in southeastern New York

Kings County in southeastern New York

Rockland County in southeastern New York

Manhattan County in southeastern New York

The NWS recommends you follow the following flash flood safety tips:

Do not drive in flooded roads

Do not drive through flowing water

Follow a ‘turn around, don’t drown’ approach in flooded areas

Do not try to walk, swim, or play in flood waters

For more tips click here.

Through the weekend rainfall amounts could climb to around 1-2 inches. While it is not expected to be an all-out washout with continuous rain, torrential downpours will be expected from time to time which will lead to the flooding.

Then rain chance does not end on Sunday. It will remained unsettled heading into early next week with more showers expected. It looks to settle down for the latter half, but temperatures are expected to climb once again to possible hit 90 degrees.