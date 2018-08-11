‘Armed and dangerous’ prisoner escapes custody in NJ: police

BRIDGETON CITY, N.J. — Police are looking for a man they say escaped police custody on Friday morning.

Police said David D. Riley, 34, escaped the custody of Cumberland County Department of Corrections at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Police said Riley fled on foot without handcuffs in the area of Cornwell Drive and Old Deerfield Pike in Cumberland County.

Riley is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and approximately 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white tee-shirt and boxer shorts.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the N.J. Police Bridgeton Station at (856) 451-0101.

****Wanted for Escape**** Earlier today, David D. Riley, 34, of Bridgeton City, N.J. escaped from the custody of Cumberland Co. Department of Corrections Officers. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO INTERACT WITH THIS INDIVIDUAL. HE IS CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS.https://t.co/Sfiv3RLiSU pic.twitter.com/RjfhgIueTZ — NJSP – State Police (@NJSP) August 10, 2018