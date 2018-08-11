‘Armed and dangerous’ prisoner escapes custody in NJ: police

BRIDGETON CITY, N.J. — Police are looking for a man they say escaped police custody on Friday morning.
Police said David D. Riley, 34, escaped the custody of Cumberland County Department of Corrections at approximately 10:30 a.m.
Police said Riley fled on foot without handcuffs in the area of Cornwell Drive and Old Deerfield Pike in Cumberland County.
Riley is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and approximately 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white tee-shirt and boxer shorts.
Police ask anyone with information to contact the N.J. Police Bridgeton Station at (856) 451-0101.
39.427337 -75.234077