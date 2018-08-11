11-year-old boy runs out of gas while out for a joy ride in mom’s car

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — An 11-year-old boy who took his mother’s car on a joy ride told police he was going to go home but he ran out of gas.

Indiana State Police first got a call around 9 a.m. for a vehicle stolen out of Indianapolis. The mother told police that her 11-year-old son had taken the vehicle.

Troopers located the vehicle a short time later on US 40 near County Road 300 East with the help of OnStar, in Putnam County. The 11-year-old told troopers that he was just going to go around the block, but decided to keep going.

The juvenile said he ended up on I-70 and took exit 47 towards US 40 and decided to go home, but he ran out of gas before he could get any further.

Indiana State Police say after consulting with the family and the prosecutor’s office they’ve decided not to file charges at this time.