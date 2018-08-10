Woman stabbed by boyfriend 29 times, left to die in street next to infant: police

GRETNA, La. — A man is behind bars after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend 29 times in the chest and left her to die on the street next to her infant.

Officers responding to reports of a body in the road in the 1200 block of Amelia Street found 25-year-old Traniel Gray lying in a pool of her own blood just after 5 a.m. on August 9.

Gray’s infant was laying on the ground next to her, but was unharmed, according to the Gretna Police Department.

Using crime cameras in the area, officers identified Gray’s boyfriend, 41-year-old Damone Ussin as the suspect.

They tracked Ussin to a home in the 800 block of 5th Avenue in Gretna, where was taken into custody on a charge of second degree murder as well as an outstanding charge of battery on a dating partner.

Gray was also the victim in the previous battery case from July of this year, according to the GPD.