BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A woman is in the hospital Friday after being stabbed in the chest while breaking up a fight between a group of teenagers, according to police.

The woman, 61, tried to intervene in the fight on Kosciuszko Street near Malcolm X Boulevard in Bed-Stuy around 1 a.m., police said.

During the intervention, police said she was stabbed in the chest.

The woman was hospitalized in serious condition.

It is not yet known if anyone was arrested.