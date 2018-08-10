The PIX11 Morning News is LIVE in Hoboken, New Jersey from 6-9 a.m. on Friday

HOBOKEN, NJ —This Friday, we’re taking the PIX11 Morning Show on the road to zipcode 07030!

The PIX11 Morning News takes you behind-the-scenes to Sinatra Park in Hoboken, New Jersey.

Here are some of the best moments from this morning:

‘HOBOKEN GIRL’: Want to explore Hoboken, but don`t know where to start? Hobokengirl.com is here for you.

HOMETOWN TEAM: Hoboken Little League on playing ball in the birthplace of baseball.

HOMETOWN HERO: Our Hoboken hero is Mayor Ravi Bhalla, the first Sikh to hold elected office in New Jersey.

HOBOKEN HISTORY: There's so much to do in Hoboken, and among those is learning about what the New Jersey City was like way back when.