NJ police chief accused of attempting to buy cocaine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALPINE, N.J. — Bergen County Prosecutors say embattled police chief Michael Coppola tried to buy cocaine online.

Coppola was already on suspension from the Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Department for giving preferential treatment to officers who had the highest number of arrests or summons.

Preferential treatment like $200 meal allowances and prime parking spots.

Officials say Coppola attempted to buy cocaine online, in an undercover operation, officers watched as he picked up a package at a Little Falls post office.

According to court documents, Law enforcement officers then followed him to his home on Barnert Avenue in Totowa where he made a brief stop and then followed him onto I-80, where he was pulled over and arrested. Police searched the home later that night.

Coppola also owns a company that provides it services to police departments. The prosecutor’s office says while he was chief of police he used that company to provide services to his own department, which is considered a “conflict of interest.”