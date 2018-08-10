How Monica’s making it happen this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Third class petty officer 80-year-old John Ortiz was in the Navy and served in Vietnam. Ortiz now lives alone in a Jamaica, Queens basement apartment and says he needs help.

“Its bad. You wonder why it doesn’t happen. You serve your country and you wait,” said Ortiz.

A spokesperson for the Department of Veterans Affairs, says “We've reached out to the NYC Department of Veterans Services. Staff from their Constituent Services team are reaching out to the veteran as we speak. They have the resources to assist and to get them to a cooling center right away. They're also looking into the issue with his air conditioning and refrigerator needs.”

The NYC Department of Veterans Services delivered a new air conditioner and refrigerator to Ortiz.

Kimberly Abrahms lives in the Sotomayor Houses and says every morning lately when she turns on the water in her bathtub she is disgusted.

“It’s brown water. I don’t know what’s in my water. I don’t drink it. I don’t let me grandson drink it,” said Abrahms.

State Senator James Sanders from Queens says it’s time for coordinated action between city, state, and federal officials to look into the water of NYC public housing. “It’s a crisis. Water is life,” said Sanders.

Allegations that birds, rodents, and even bugs are in the water tanks in public housing developments.

Speaker Johnson calling an emergency meeting in Chelsea this week to talk with bosses at NYCHA and the health department to talk about the water and ask about families’ health concerns.

It was just last week pix11 was fighting for the people of the Breevort Houses in Bedford-Stuyvesant. Thousands of people had no running water for weeks. Brooklyn borough president Eric Adams said a homeless man was sleeping on one of the water tanks.

A health department spokesperson tells PIX11 they are “...discussing with NYCHA and will provide guidance about water tank inspection requirements. ...we can work with them on improving paperwork...there has never been a sickness or outbreak traced back to a water tank.”

A NYCHA spokesperson says they are looking into Abrahms complaints.

