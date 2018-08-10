Heavy rain expected to bring flash flooding to tri-state this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Heavy rain is expected to pound the tri-state area over the weekend, bringing cooler temperatures and possible flash flooding.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch that will continue through Sunday morning.

Widely scattered showers have already started Friday evening ahead of the cold front, and will continue to increase through the night as temperatures drop into lower 70 and upper 60s.

Saturday starts out cloudy with a few showers possible. Through the course of the day, the showers could become heavy especially during the latter part of the day. Flash flooding will develop in spots where any slow moving downpours occur. As a result of the onshore wind and cloud cover, temperatures may not even reach 80 degrees.

The wind off the ocean and the new moon could also bring the risk of coastal flooding. We will have an astronomical high tide Saturday night that could result with minor flooding in spots.

Sunday features more showers as a wave of low pressure rides along the stalled frontal boundary. The good news, is that the showers do not look to be as intense as Sunday. Still expect it to be a damp and dreary day overall as temperatures climb to around 80 degrees.

Through the weekend rainfall amounts could climb to around 1-2 inches. While it is not expected to be an all-out washout with continuous rain, torrential downpours will be expected from time to time which will lead to the flooding.

Then rain chance does not end on Sunday. It will remained unsettled heading into early next week with more showers expected. It looks to settle down for the latter half, but temperatures are expected to climb once again to possible hit 90 degrees.