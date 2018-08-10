CVS nasal spray recalled due to contamination risk: FDA

A CVS store-branded nasal spray has been voluntarily recalled over fear of a microbiological contamination, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced this week.

Officials said 16,896 units of the CVS Health 12 Hour Sinus Relief Nasal Mist is included in the recall. The contamination, identified as pseudomonas aeruginosa, can be life-threatening to people with weakened immune systems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The 0.5-fluid-ounce product is identified with UPC code 50418432365, lot number 173089J and has an expiration date of Sept. 2019. The white nasal spray bottle has an orange label with ‘Sinus Relief’ written in white letters with ‘CVS Health’ on top left.

The nasal spray’s manufacturer, Product Quest, has not received any reports of sickness related to the recall.

The FDA urged consumers, distributers and retailers that have come in contact with the product to stop using the it and return it to the place of purchase or discard it.

“Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product,” the FDA said.

Consumers with product questions can contact Product Quest, at (386) 239-8787, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., EST.