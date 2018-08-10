Cause of death for man punched at Queens wedding is released

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — The cause of death for a man who died days after being punched when leaving his stepsister’s wedding in Queens was released on Friday.

Sandor Szabo died from blunt impact injury of the head with brain injury, according to the Medical Examiner. The 35-year-old Florida man’s death has been classified as a homicide.

Wake Forest University assistant coach Jamill Jones, 35, of Kernersville, N.C., was arrested Thursday after turning himself in to police.

Jones punched Szabo, knocking him to the pavement, after Szabo mistook Jones’ SUV for an Uber and knocked on, investigators said.

A witness told PIX11 he worked with Jones to prop Szabo — who was unconscious and choking on his own blood — up against a car, before the coach fled the scene.

Szabo worked in digital advertising and was remembered fondly by his employer.

“Sandor was a super outgoing, friendly, and incredibly smart businessman,” his employer said. “He was always upbeat, positive, kind and caring. He was fun to be with, interesting, and always interested. He was a really good person.”

Jones was released without bail following his Thursday night arraignment. He’s due back in court Oct. 2.

A spokesman for Wake Forest said university officials are aware of the arrest. They plan to make a statement after learning more about the situation.