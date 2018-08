ASTORIA, Queens — Actress Sean Young is wanted for questioning in connection to the theft of multiple laptops in Queens, sources said Friday.

Young, 58, best known for her starring role in “Blade Runner” and Ace Ventura,” is believed to have been in the area of a theft in Astoria around noon Thursday, according to sources.

At least two Apple laptops, worth a total of about $12,000, were taken.

Sources said the incident happened at School of Old LLC on 36th Avenue.