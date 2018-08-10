23-year-old bicyclist from Australia fatally struck by garbage truck near Central Park

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan — A bicyclist was fatally struck by a private garbage truck near Central Park Friday when she swerved to avoid hitting a livery cab that suddenly pulled out into the bike lane.

Officials responded to 70 Central Park West around 4:42 p.m. to find 23-year-old Madison Jane Lyden, of Australia, with severe trauma to her body. She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

An investigation revealed that Lyden was riding a bike north bound on Central Park West, in the bike lane, when a black Toyota livery vehicle pulled out into the bike lane from a stopped position.

The bicyclist swerved and was struck by a private garbage truck, which was also traveling north bound on Central Park West. The operators of both vehicles remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing by the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad.