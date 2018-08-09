Young brother and sister reported missing in Brooklyn

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn– A family in Brooklyn is desperately searching for two young siblings who have been reported missing for more than 24 hours.

12-year-old Lala Washington, and 9-year-old Andrew Hillard, a brother and sister from Brownsville, were last seen on Wednesday around 8 a.m., when they left for a food program located across the street from their Amboy Street home, police said.

Washington is described as being about 5-feet-3 inches tall, and around 105 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and purple shoes.

Hillard is about 5-feet-1 inch tall, around 100 pounds, and last seen wearing black pants and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).