‘Trespasser fatality’ causes NJ Transit, Amtrak service suspensions, delays

NEW JERSEY — A “trespasser fatality” near Metuchen caused temporary service suspensions for NJ Transit and Amtrak Thursday morning.

Amtrak stopped service between New York’s Penn Station and Trenton, Amtrak tweeted at 7:18 a.m. Service resumed by 8:15 a.m., with limited tracks being reopened.

NJ Transit’s Northeast Corridor rail service is suspended in both directions between Metropark and Trenton, the transit service tweeted at 6:56 a.m.

Service resumed by 8:07 a.m. with delays up to 60 minutes in both directions.

The suspensions and delays are because of a death near Metuchen, according to NJ Transit.

The person who died has been described as a trespasser. Additional information was not immediately available.

Commuters are encouraged to check with NJ Transit and Amtrak for the latest information on specific routes.