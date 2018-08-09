Trampoline Academy brings back gold from nationals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Middleton, NJ — The Trampoline Academy comes back from nationals in Japan with 20 metals.

Jumping on a trampoline is more than just a fun activity, it’s a competitive sport. These athletes train from 15 to 18 hours per week and you can start as young as 5 years old.

PIX11’s Jill Nicolini got a chance to jump around with some of the best in the nation.

Jeff Gluckstein has been a trampolinist for 10 years and won a silver medal at the world cup competition in Japan. Gluckstein was the first American to bring home a medal in his competition in the past nine years.

Along with Gluckstein, the rest of the Trampoline Academy team brought home 20 medals — 10 of them being gold.

Not only does the trampoline academy compete competitively, but they host birthday parties, teach adult classes, gymnastics and cheerleading prep.