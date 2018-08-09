Rail commuters entitled to anger over cancellations: Gov. Murphy

NEWARK, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says rail commuters have every right to be angry at a spate of recent train cancellations, but adds the situation can’t be fixed overnight.

Murphy returned from vacation and met Thursday with New Jersey Transit officials as the state’s rail system is beset by dozens of rush-hour cancellations due to crew shortages.

Unexcused absences by engineers are blamed for many of the cancellations. NJ Transit also is making federally required safety improvements that tie up equipment and crews.

Murphy, a Democrat, blamed years of under-investment by former Republican Gov. Chris Christie for the lack of engineers. Murphy also said efforts are being made to ramp up recruitment and training.

Murphy has made reforming the transit agency a top priority in his first year in office.