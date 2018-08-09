Palisades Parkway police chief busted on drug charges

NEWS JERSEY — Officers arrested the Palisades Parkway Chief of Police on drug charges Thursday, officials said.

Michael Coppola was hit with charges for attempt to possess cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He’d allegedly bought cocaine online and had it shipped to a post office box.

Detectives placed fake cocaine in the post office box and watched as Coppola retrieved the package, which he apparently believed to contain cocaine, officials said. They followed him and arrested him during a motor vehicle stop.

Coppola is scheduled for a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, NJ on Aug. 22, 2018.