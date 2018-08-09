More than 75 goats, sheep escape NJ livestock auction, police say

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. — More than 75 goats and sheep briefly roamed New Jersey when the animals managed to escape a livestock auction, police said Thursday.

The animals pushed open an unsecured gate Wednesday around 9:33 p.m., according to the Hackettstown Police Department.

The goats and sheep had been gathered for a livestock auction, police said.

About 50 to 60 of them were herded back into the pen by locals and responding officers, and police said they were able to use rope to secure the gate.

It’s not clear what happened to the remaining animals.

During their brief moments of freedom, locals took pictures of the roaming livestock, including a photo of one longingly looking up at a NJ Transit train (seen in the gallery below).