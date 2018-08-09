Man wearing ‘I ❤️ NY’ T-shirt sought in string of knifepoint robberies in Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — A man wearing bright red shoes and an 'I Love New York' T-shirt is wanted in connection with a string of robberies in Queens.

Grainy surveillance footage captured the man who police said targeted at least five women, and violently robbed each victim.

On Saturday, July 28, around 11:30 p.m., the man approached a 27-year-old woman on 33rd Street between 34th and 35th avenues and displayed a knife, according to police.

The man allegedly stole $120 in cash from the victim's purse and fled.

The next day, the man approached a 23-year-old woman on 36 Street between 31st and 30th avenues and demanded money while lifting his shirt, showing the victim a large knife, police said. He allegedly stole $60 in cash and fled.

On Tuesday, July 31, the perp punched a 21-year-old woman in the back of the head on the corner of 43 Street and 31 Avenue, then choked the victim and stole her wallet, which contained credit cards and $30 in cash, police said.

The victim walked to the hospital where she received treatment for cuts and scrapes.

The man continued his violent spree on Friday, Aug. 3 around 1 a.m. when police said he pushed a 29-year-old woman into the lobby of her residence and tried to grab her purse. Unsuccessful in his efforts, the man fled the scene.

Then on Sunday, the robber attacked a 28-year-old woman 29 Street between 34th and 35th avenues, according to police.

He grabbed her from behind and put the victim in a chokehold. The thief, who was wearing a surgical mask at the time, stole the victim's pocketbook, which contained multiple credit cards and fled, police said.

Police are looking for a man described as being in his early 20s, around 6 feet tall, last seen wearing red sneakers

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).