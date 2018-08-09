Man accused of molesting girlfriend’s 5-year-old daughter

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana man was arrested after police say he molested his girlfriend’s 5-year-old daughter, according to WTHR.

According to court documents, Robert A. McKenzie told his girlfriend if she couldn’t find anyone for him to have sex with, he would have sex with her 5-year-old daughter.

McKenzie became agitated when she couldn’t find anyone and allegedly performed various sexual acts with the child, court documents show.

Police say McKenzie told his girlfriend he could get away with rape, murder, and hiding dead bodies. McKenzie also told investigators he liked molesting the child and became aroused.

McKenzie is charged with child molesting, incest, neglect of a dependent and sexual misconduct. McKenzie’s girlfriend, Lacey S. Brown, has also been charged with child molesting, incest, neglect of a dependent and sexual misconduct.