‘It felt like an asteroid slammed into the ground’: Building facade collapses in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRONX — The brick facade from two adjoining buildings on Fteley Avenue in the Bronx dislodged and scattered across the sidewalk Thursday afternoon

Fortunately, no one was walking by when everything came crashing down.

Maimuunah Abdullah was at home cleaning up and cooking dinner when the bricks came down.

"I just felt a little shake of the building," Abdullah said. "Then I just heard a loud bang into the ground. It felt like an asteroid slammed into the ground."

FDNY Battalion Chief Chris Dougherty says there were no reports of ongoing construction prior to the collapse.

But a neighbor says several people noticed days ago that the building facade did not look good. Others said at least one call was made to 311 to report a crack in the façade.