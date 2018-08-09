Innocent bystander shot in the face dies 3 weeks after hit by stray bullet on Staten Island

ST. GEORGE, Staten Island — A 67-year-old bystander shot in the face has died, about three weeks after she was hit by a stray bullet, police said Thursday.

Fran Williams was several blocks from her home when she was shot. She’d been on her way to visit her niece.

Williams’ family said she was loved by everyone in the neighborhood.

“Everybody on Jersey Street knows her,” a family member told PIX11 after she shot shot. “She was an innocent bystander. This was not meant for her. This should never have happened to her.”

Williams worked as home health aide for more than 30 years, according to her obituary. She is scheduled to be buried on Thursday afternoon.