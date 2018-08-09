Disney Channel’s ‘Freaky Friday’ castmates reveal who they’d switch lives with

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The classic film "Freaky Friday" is coming back to Disney Channel with a new twist.

The musical version puts a spin on the hit TV movie that tells the story of mother-daughter duo who seem to be polar opposites before swapping places and eventually learning to appreciate each other.

The reboot features Cozi Zuehlsdorff as the daughter Elle and Heidi Blickenstaff as her mother Katherine.

In an interview with PIX11, the cast opens up about what family members they'd be interested in switching bodies with.

The "Freaky Friday" book was released in 1972 by Mary Rodgers before the film adaptation was released in 1976 starring Jodie Foster and Barbara Harris. In 1995, Gaby Hoffmann and Shelley Long played the lead roles before Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis took on the dynamic couple in 2003.

"Freaky Friday" airs on Disney Channel on Aug. 10th at 8 p.m.