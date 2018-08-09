Arrest made in death of man punched after stepsister’s Queens wedding

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — Police arrested a man Thursday after a Florida tourist, in Queens for his stepsister’s wedding, died after a punch to the face.

Jamill Jones, 35, was charged with assault after turning himself in to police, officials said. He allegedly punched Sandor Szabo in the face, knocking him to the pavement, after Szabo knocked on the window of Jones’ SUV. Szabo thought the SUV was his Uber back to his hotel.

A witness, who said Szabo appeared to be choking on his own blood.

The driver fled the scene and Szabo —unconscious— was rushed to the hospital in critical condition early Sunday, officials said. He died Tuesday.

The Florida man worked in digital advertising and was remembered fondly by his employer.

“Sandor was a super outgoing, friendly, and incredibly smart businessman,” his employer said. “He was always upbeat, positive, kind and caring. He was fun to be with, interesting, and always interested. He was a really good person.”