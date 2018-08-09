4 shot, including 14-year-old, in Paterson, NJ: officials

PATERSON, N.J. — Four people, including a 14-year-old, have been shot and injured in Paterson, officials with the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at Mercer and Franklin streets around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday.

A short time later, the Prosecutor’s Office said four people arrived at a local hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The injured people included a 14-year-old, 17-year-old, and 20-year-old man and woman from Paterson, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Additional information about how the people were shot has not been provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prosecutor’s Office’s tip line at 877-370-PCPO, email tips@passaiccountynj.org or call the the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at 973-321-1342.