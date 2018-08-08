What’s in the water in public housing? Speaker of the NYC Council calls emergency meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Speaker of the NYC Council Corey Johnson called an emergency meeting Wednesday night to give residents in Chelsea who live in public housing a chance to ask health and public housing officials questions about their water.

“It’s unacceptable,” Speaker Johnson said.

There are allegations that birds, rodents, and even bugs, are in the water tanks in public housing developments.

Speaker Johnson calling an emergency meeting in Chelsea, closed to the press but open to the people to talk about the water and ask about their health concerns.

It was just last week, PIX11 was fighting for the people of the Breevort Houses in Bedford-Stuyvesant. Thousands of people had no running water for weeks. Brooklyn Borough president Eric Adams said a homeless man was sleeping on one of the water tanks.

A health department spokesperson tells PIX11 they are “...discussing with NYCHA and will provide guidance about water tank inspection requirements. ...we can work with them on improving paperwork...there has never been a sickness or outbreak traced back to a water tank.”

A NYCHA spokesperson says they do send their water tank inspection reports and they are checking to make sure that everything is filed correctly.

