VIDEO: Perp sought in beer bottle assault of NYPD officer

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn— Authorities are searching for a person wanted in connection for throwing a beer bottle and striking a police officer in the head in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday.

This happened Monday around 2:30 p.m. during a protest in front of Big Apple Nail Salon on Nostrand Avenue.

Video footage captured by a PIX11 photographer shows the moment when a beer bottle was thrown, and struck the back of the head of a New York City Police Officer.

The officer was escorting employees of the nail salon out of a group of more than 50 protesters during the time of the incident.

Officers at the scene transported the injured detective to the hospital where he received treatment for a contusion and was released.

A photo was released by police of the person they are looking for.

