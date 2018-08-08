VIDEO: Perp sought in beer bottle assault of NYPD officer

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn— Authorities are searching for a person wanted in connection for throwing a beer bottle and striking a police officer in the head in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday.
This happened Monday around 2:30 p.m. during a protest in front of Big Apple Nail Salon on Nostrand Avenue.
Video footage captured by a PIX11 photographer shows the moment when a beer bottle was thrown, and struck the back of the head of a New York City Police Officer.
The officer was escorting employees of the nail salon out of a group of more than 50 protesters during the time of the incident.
Officers at the scene transported the injured detective to the hospital where he received treatment for a contusion and was released.
A photo was released by police of the person they are looking for.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).