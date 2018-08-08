Teen girl arrested in death of missing 7-year-old whose body was ‘intentionally concealed’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – A 16-year-old girl had been taken into custody on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of a 7-year-old Denver boy, police said Wednesday afternoon.

Jordan Vong was reported missing Monday afternoon. On Tuesday night, officials searched the family's northeast Denver home and found Vong's body.

"Approximately 30 minutes into the search, sadly, we found Jordan deceased," said Denver Police Division Chief Joe Montoya. "His body was intentionally concealed."

Officers arrested the teenage girl Wednesday morning. The exact circumstances leading to her arrest were not released, and police declined to say anything about her relationship to Vong because she is a minor.

"Once this came to the sad conclusion that it did, the emotional drain is very intense," Montoya said. "I felt it, and I know the investigators felt it too."

Friends from Marie L. Greenwood Elementary School described him as caring and fun to be around. Jordan wanted to be a cowboy or a soldier when he grew up, according to a post on a GoFundMe page written by a woman who described herself as a family member.

"He was filled with so much joy and brightened up any room with his contagious smile," wrote Monica Lim. "It is with a heavy heart that we have to lay him to rest so soon, but we want to thank everyone for all of your help and support."

Neighbors added balloons and other items to a makeshift memorial in front of Jordan's home Wednesday night. A prayer vigil was held at Jordan's school Wednesday evening.

Authorities have not yet officially charged the girl with a crime. The Denver Post reports that prosecutors have the option to initially charge her as an adult or to turn the case over to juvenile court with the option of later elevating the trial.