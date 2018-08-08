Police take daycare’s surveillance system, leaving Brooklyn building without security

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn daycare's surveillance system recorded as an off-duty police officer shot a man steps away from the building and investigators, instead of leaving with a copy of the footage, took the entire system, leaving the building without security.

It's been a difficult week for the New Grace Center Christian School in East New York. No one from the school was hurt in the shooting.

"The police came that same morning and asked questions and they wanted to see the cameras," explained school administrator Stephanie Underwood-Smith. "They came with a subpoena and took the whole system and once they took the system then we weren't covered."

Community activist Christopher Banks reached out to PIX11 about the issue. We called the NYPD and within three hours, officers showed up with and installed a new surveillance system for the school.

"As soon as you were contacted then things went 1, 2, 3," Underwood-Smith said.