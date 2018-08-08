Shooting at Westchester Medical Center contained to single room: officials

MOUNT PLEASANT, N.Y. — Shots were fired in single room at the Westchester Medical Center on Wednesday, officials said.

State police confirmed they responded to reports of shots fired at the suburban New York hospital, located at 100 Woods Road in Valhalla.

A hospital spokeswoman later confirmed shots were fired in a single room.

“There is no ongoing threat to anyone at the hospital, or any other medical institution,” hospital Communications Director Catherine Cioffi said.

Several police vehicles were seen outside the Medical Center after the incident, AIR11 footage showed.

Officers and K-9’s went in and out during the investigation.

Additional information was not immediately available.

The Medical Center is a 895-bed regional medical system serving New York’s Hudson Valley. More than 120,000 patients, including pediatric and adults, are treated at the Center annually, according to its website.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.