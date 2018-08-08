Police ID baby boy found dead in NYC waters near Brooklyn Bridge

Police on Wednesday released the name of the baby found dead in NYC waters near the Brooklyn Bridge shortly after officials announced that the boy’s father — found in Thailand — would face charges related to his son’s death.

Mason Saldana was found floating in the waters near the Manhattan side of the Brooklyn Bridge on Sunday afternoon. His father, 27-year-old James Currie, allegedly fled to Bangkok Monday.

Saldana’s mother had given their 7-month-old boy to Currie on Saturday afternoon, police said. She became concerned and called police Monday night to report Currie had not dropped off their son as planned.

The boy’s mother recently filed a domestic violence report against the boy’s father, police sources said.

Saldana showed no signs of trauma when he was pulled from the water by tourists who spotted him, police said. The baby was wearing only a diaper when he was found,