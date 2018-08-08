NYPD asks for help identifying 81-year-old woman who can’t remember her name or where she lives

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Police have asked for help identifying an 81-year-old woman who wandered into an NYPD station house early Tuesday.

The woman does not know her name or where she lives, police said. She has a thin build, medium complexion and gray hair. The woman came the the 77th Precinct station house wearing a black head wrap, multi-colored dress, black sandals and a black, white and yellow shirt. She is missing her two front and lower teeth and speaks Creole.

Police have asked anyone who recognizes the woman to reach out to them.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).