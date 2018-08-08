Man in Queens for stepsister’s wedding dies after being punched in the face

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — A Florida man in Queens for his stepsister's wedding died days after being knocked out by a punch to the face, police sources said.

Sandor Szabo knocked on the window of a white SUV in Long Island City early Sunday, thinking it was his Uber back to his hotel. The driver got out and punched Szabo in the face, knocking him to the pavement.

The driver and a 17-year-old witness propped Szabo up against a car.

"Me and the man, we picked him up and leaned him against a car so he would stop choking on his blood until the ambulance came," the witness said.

Szabo was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, police said. He died on Tuesday.

The Florida man worked in digital advertising and was remembered fondly by his employer.

"Sandor was a super outgoing, friendly, and incredibly smart businessman," his employer said. "He was always upbeat, positive, kind and caring. He was fun to be with, interesting, and always interested. He was a really good person."

The employer also confirmed on Tuesday that Szabo had died.

Police have asked for help finding the driver of the SUV. He was last seen wearing a light colored, long-sleeved shirt and jeans.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).